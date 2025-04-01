Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Boksycki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
$14,100
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
$49,900
