Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Blieucycki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Blieucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Blieucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Blieucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Log house 59.9 sq.m. with a plot of 25 acres ❤️Single-level log house with an area of 59.9 s…
$15,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Blieucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go