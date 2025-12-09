Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Blieucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Bystryca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Bystryca, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
Two-bedroom apartment in Bystrica at a bargain price ❤️ For sale two-bedroom apartment with …
$11,900
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
English, Русский
Properties features in Blieucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
