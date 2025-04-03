Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Biarezinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Biarezinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Biarezinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
For sale a plot with two houses on the river hills of Berezina! Minsk Region, Berezinsky Dis…
$25,000
House in Biarezinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Biarezinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 149 m²
For sale two-storey house near the river Berezina (Brezhnae)! Mogilev direction, 80 km from …
$47,980
Properties features in Biarezinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

