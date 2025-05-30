Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Beshankovichy
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Beshankovichy, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Beshankovichy, Belarus
House
Beshankovichy, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Log house for sale in the center of the picturesque village of Beshenkovichi! The house has …
$14,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go