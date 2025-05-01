Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Barozauski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Barozauski selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Zarechcha, Belarus
House
Zarechcha, Belarus
Area 75 m²
A house in the city of Birch is offered for sale on the highway P2 towards Minsk (Zarechye 1…
$15,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Barozauski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go