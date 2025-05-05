Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Barysaw, Belarus

2 properties total found
Warehouse 244 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Warehouse 244 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 244 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale in one lot!Storage cameras!244.4 square meters (13 chambers 18.8 m, in one row).The wal…
$13,500
Warehouse 296 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Warehouse 296 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/1
The production building is located in the city of Borisov, st. General Tolstikova, 2. The …
$99,800
