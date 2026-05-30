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Cottages with garden for sale in Barysaw District, Belarus

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Cottage in Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 457 m²
Spacious three-storey cottage, fully ready for living, with all amenities. Located in a quie…
$200,000
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Properties features in Barysaw District, Belarus

with Garage
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Luxury
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