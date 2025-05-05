Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Barauski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
For sale a cozy cottage near the lake in the Brest direction!Garden cooperative "For harvest…
$20,000
House in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! A house where you will live comfortably! Built from high-qual…
$159,990
