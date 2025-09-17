Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Barauski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 288 m² in Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant 288 m²
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 288 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is an exclusive plot of 15 acres with a brick building cafe 288 m2 on the shore of …
$75,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go