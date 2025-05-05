Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Barauski selski Savet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Warehouse 516 m² in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 516 m²
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 516 m²
Floor 1/1
The Woodworking Woodwork and Farm, in the village of Bakinovo, Dzerzhinsky district, Brest d…
$100,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 516 m² in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 516 m²
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 516 m²
Floor 1/1
The Woodworking Woodwork and Farm, in the village of Bakinovo, Dzerzhinsky district, Brest d…
$100,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 516 m² in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 516 m²
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 516 m²
Floor 1/1
The Woodworking Woodwork and Farm, in the village of Bakinovo, Dzerzhinsky district, Brest d…
$100,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 516 m² in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 516 m²
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 516 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale woodworking shop and farm, in the village of Bakinovo, Dzerzhinsky district, Brest …
$100,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go