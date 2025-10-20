Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Babruysk
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Babruysk, Belarus

Cottage 2 bedrooms in Babruysk, Belarus
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
$100,000
