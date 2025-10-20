Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Babruysk
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for Sale in Babruysk, Belarus

сommercial property
1 property total found
Established business 2 618 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Established business 2 618 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 2 618 m²
Number of floors 1
$350,000
