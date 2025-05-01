Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Babruysk
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Babruysk, Belarus

Office 1 400 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Office 1 400 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse complex with an office for sale. The office is fully equipped for comfortable work…
$95,000
