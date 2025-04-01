Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
$3,000
Plot of land in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
A land plot is sold, the correct form 0.0723 ha (7 acres) good place, near the RIS River, f…
$8,900
Plot of land in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
In ST "Spectre", 74 (Bobovichsky S/S, on the way to the village of Tsykuny) sold privatized …
$6,000
Plot of land in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
In the village of Tsykuny (ST "Avtotransportnik-4", Bobovichsky S / s) privatized land plot …
$1,350
