Houses with garage for sale in Babinicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Alhova, Belarus
House
Alhova, Belarus
Area 241 m²
Capital brick house built in 1996 in Olgavo is for sale. Nice asphalt driveway. High place. …
$106,000
Cottage in Alhova, Belarus
Cottage
Alhova, Belarus
Area 359 m²
For sale cottage in Olgovo, with a total area of 358.6 square meters. Good access all year r…
$250,000
