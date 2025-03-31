Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Babinicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
House in Alhova, Belarus
House
Alhova, Belarus
Area 241 m²
Capital brick house built in 1996 in Olgavo is for sale. Nice asphalt driveway. High place. …
$106,000
House in Babinicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Babinicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Sold NZKS (unfinished capital structure) 50% readiness, located Babinichsky S/S, Stavry, St.…
$17,000
House in Babinicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Babinicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
Agency number 393 of 2023-08-04
$18,500
Cottage in Alhova, Belarus
Cottage
Alhova, Belarus
Area 359 m²
For sale cottage in Olgovo, with a total area of 358.6 square meters. Good access all year r…
$250,000
Properties features in Babinicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

