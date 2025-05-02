Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Babinicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Babinicki selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Babinichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Babinichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/2
I'll sell a three-bedroom apartment in ag. Babinichi, 25 Youth Street, apartment area 67.8/4…
$23,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Babinichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Babinichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/3
One-bedroom apartment for sale at the address: Zadneprovskaya str. 1 ag. Babinici. The apart…
$15,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Panizoue, Belarus
3 room apartment
Panizoue, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a three-bedroom apartment in a brick blocked house at the address: Ponizovye, Schoo…
$6,500
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Antonawka, Belarus
4 room apartment
Antonawka, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Four-bedroom apartment 1/2   storey panel house, area 99.6/61/9.7 m ², 2 loggia glazed, ther…
$25,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Babinicki selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go