Houses with garage for sale in Babaunianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Piasocnaje, Belarus
House
Piasocnaje, Belarus
Area 21 m²
House for sale in ag. Sand. Minsk region., Kopylsky district, 74 km from MKAD. - One-storey …
$9,500
House in Babaunianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Babaunianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 163 m²
Cottage 2-level, brick, roof-slate. The area of premises is 184.2 according to the National …
$31,500
