  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Babaunianski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Babaunianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

houses
3
3 properties total found
1 bedroom house in Piasocnaje, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Piasocnaje, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Number of floors 1
A house is sold in ag. Sand one-story-derived dummage, overwhelmed with a cigarette case. T…
$9,500
House in Babaunianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Babaunianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 163 m²
Cottage 2-level, brick, roof-slate. The area of premises is 184.2 according to the National …
$31,500
House in Piasocnaje, Belarus
House
Piasocnaje, Belarus
Area 21 m²
House for sale in ag. Sand. Minsk region., Kopylsky district, 74 km from MKAD. - One-storey …
$9,500
