  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Babaunianski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Babaunianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Shop 99 m² in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 99 m²
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
Single-storey detached building for sale (name - store.) The store is located on a land plot…
$11,200
Commercial property 251 m² in Vítebsk, Belarus
UP UP
Commercial property 251 m²
Vítebsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 3
The mall is great! The Green store is wonderful. A huge selection of products. I was pleased…
$16,554
Warehouse 8 404 m² in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 8 404 m²
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 8 404 m²
We bring to your attention a production complex with an area from 7.31 hectares to 11 hectar…
$2,20M
Shop 84 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 84 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/21
We offer for sale commercial premises in the very center of the Minsk World residential comp…
$167,631
Shop 84 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 84 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/21
We offer for sale commercial premises in the very center of the Minsk World residential comp…
$168,030
Shop 93 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 93 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 5
$232,613
Commercial property 354 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial property 354 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 354 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a detached building with a cafe and bowling alleyAddress: Minsk, Kropotkina St., ne…
Price on request
Shop 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Shop 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a 3-storey building, fully occupied by tenants, with a payback of 10% per annum.…
$695,000
Shop 62 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 62 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/25
We offer for sale commercial premises in a residential building on the street. Bratskaya, 15…
$90,294
Office 112 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 112 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 5/7
An office for sale in a business center with a convenient location on the street. Platonova …
$107,000
Shop 10 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Shop 10 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 10 m²
Floor 1/3
A isolated commercial in the Corona shopping center is sold! ❤️ are you looking for the pe…
$10,990
Commercial property 12 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial property 12 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 12 m²
Floor 1/1
A parking lot No. 7 in Minsk, Kropotkina 59, in the LCD "Porcelain", is sold! Dry, clean, ne…
$14,000
