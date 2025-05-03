Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 847 m²
Personal site of the object The price in the announcement is indicated for a land plot with …
$990,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale a two-level cottage in the country club village "Dubrovsk quarter" (Raubichi distri…
$232,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 262 m²
For sale a two-level cottage in the country club village "Dubrovsk quarter" (Raubichi distri…
$250,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale a two-level cottage in the country club village "Dubrovsk quarter" (Raubichi distri…
$297,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go