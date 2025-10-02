Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Asviejski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Asviejski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Asviejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Asviejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 2
$17,200
