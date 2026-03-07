Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Astrynski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Astrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room house in Astrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Astrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
On sale is a good house with a bath in a clean and peaceful place in the village of Naroshi,…
$18,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Astrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go