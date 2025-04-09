Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Andrejeuscynski sielski Saviet
Houses for sale in Andrejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Andrejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Andrejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
For sale garden house built in 1985 in ST Rushek. The total area of 65m2, a plot of 12 acres…
$6,500
