Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Alahnovicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 32 m²
For sale garden house in ST "Health-4GKB" (Olekhnovichsky S/S). The garden house is located …
$5,900
Leave a request
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 195 m²
For sale house, ag. Olekhnovichi, Molodechnenskoye, for example, 32 km from MKABBis a house …
$140,000
Leave a request
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
For sale cottage, brick house (42.5 sq.m.) in ST "Health", Molodechny direction - 38 km from…
$11,000
Leave a request
House in Dubrava, Belarus
House
Dubrava, Belarus
Area 71 m²
We offer to your attention an excellent residential house with a land plot in Dubrovo, 40 km…
$41,900
Leave a request
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
For sale dacha in ST "Prytulak", Molodechny direction, 45 km from the Moscow Ring Road near …
$8,500
Leave a request
House in Alahnovicy, Belarus
House
Alahnovicy, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the station "Michurinets" near the station Olekhnovichi (900 m). Th…
$11,500
Leave a request
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 167 m²
Dacha in three levels (166.9 sq.m.) in a picturesque place in ST "Rodnik-12". Olekhnovici ra…
$54,900
Leave a request
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 104 m²
REST + HEALTH.Heading for Cancer. From Stone Hill 43 km asphalt to the dacha.PART.The territ…
$22,700
Leave a request

Properties features in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go