Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Aharodnicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Makarava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Makarava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/2
2 bedroom apartment, yeah. Makarovo, st. Sports, 1971.p., 2/2 brick, 55.1 / 54.0 / 31.2 / 10…
$14,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Makarava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Makarava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Brest district. 1992 p. 1 floor General.SNB -…
$16,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Aharodnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes