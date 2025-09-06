Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Adelski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
The apartment is located on the first floor of a two-storey panel house.Area : SNB - 79 sq.m…
$35,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go