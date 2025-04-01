Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Adelski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus

houses
6
6 properties total found
4 room house in Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room house
Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
$58,000
Leave a request
House in Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
$83,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 2
$17,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room house
Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy cottage near the forest is for sale. A reliable house with stove heating. A spacious su…
$19,900
Leave a request
House in Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 124 m²
A cottage surrounded by a pine mushroom forest. A quiet ecologically clean place with beauti…
$58,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room house
Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale is a cozy country house on a summer cottage, with a new modern renovation in an exce…
$135,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Adelski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes