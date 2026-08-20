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Long term industrial premises rentals in Xhafzotaj, Albania

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Manufacture 110 m² in Rreth, Albania
Manufacture 110 m²
Rreth, Albania
Area 110 m²
A modern and functional warehouse is offered for rent, located in a highly accessible and st…
$410
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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