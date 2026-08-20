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Long term real estate rentals in Xhafzotaj, Albania

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4 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Sallmonaj, Albania
3 bedroom house
Sallmonaj, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is located in a quiet area of Shijak near the 4-way intersection. It is 2 stories …
$752
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 110 m² in Rreth, Albania
Manufacture 110 m²
Rreth, Albania
Area 110 m²
A modern and functional warehouse is offered for rent, located in a highly accessible and st…
$410
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 250 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 250 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Floor 2
The premises are located on the second floor by the main road on the Tirana-Durres highway. …
$1 397
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Land in Sallmonaj, Albania
Land
Sallmonaj, Albania
Area 10 000 m²
The plot is located on the edge of the main road of the Durres - Tirana highway in front of …
$11 538
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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