Studios with garden for sale in Bashkia Vlore, Albania

3 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Orikum, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/7
Modern Studio For Sale In Orkium Vlore, South Of Albania. Located in Orikum, in one of the m…
$100,958
VAT
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/12
Studio For Sale In Lungomare Vlore, Albanian Riviera.  Located in a perfect position in one …
$128,044
VAT
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/6
Studio For Sale In Lungomare Vlore Albania. Beyond being an ideal home due to it small size,…
$81,225
VAT
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
