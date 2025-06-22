Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Bashkia Vlore, Albania

Penthouse 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 4
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE IN UJË TË FTOHTË,VLORË!  Price: 395.000 Euro  Surface: 140 m2/Total …
$453,946
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
