Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Vlore
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Bashkia Vlore, Albania

сommercial property
46
Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 70 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Investment 70 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
🏢 FOR SALE OR RENT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT NEAR ÇOLE MARKET, VLORA 🏷 Sale price: 75,000 Euro…
$84,918
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go