Monthly rent of industrial premises in Tirana Municipality, Albania

1 property total found
Manufacture 650 m² in Ndroq, Albania
Manufacture 650 m²
Ndroq, Albania
Area 650 m²
Floor 1/1
The shed is located in Portoromano on the main road very close to the Commercial Port, has a…
$2,954
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
