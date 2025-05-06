Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Tirana County
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Tirana County, Albania

Tirana Municipality
3
3 properties total found
Warehouse 17 m² in Kashar, Albania
Warehouse 17 m²
Kashar, Albania
Area 17 m²
Floor -2
Parking space for sale with an area of 30.56m², on the -2nd floor, located in a highly sough…
$15,936
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Warehouse 19 m² in Kashar, Albania
Warehouse 19 m²
Kashar, Albania
Area 19 m²
Floor -1
Parking space for sale with an area of 32.56m², on the -1st floor, located in a highly sough…
$17,074
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Warehouse 28 m² in Kashar, Albania
Warehouse 28 m²
Kashar, Albania
Area 28 m²
Floor -2
Parking space for sale with an area of 28.38m², on the -2nd floor, located in a highly sough…
$15,936
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
