  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Tirana County
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for Sale in Tirana County, Albania

2 properties total found
Established business 90 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Established business 90 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/5
A fully equipped and operational aesthetic business is offered for sale, located in one of t…
$34,941
Established business 500 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Established business 500 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 8
In the heart of one of the most dynamic and frequented areas of Tirana, a unique space is of…
$530,969
