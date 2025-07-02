Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Tirana County, Albania

4-Story Hotel for Sale in Spille! in Kryevidh, Albania
4-Story Hotel for Sale in Spille!
Kryevidh, Albania
Rooms 40
Area 7 699 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel Details: 20 rooms (5 rooms per floor) Each room includes 1 bedroom, a livin…
$1,37M
HOTEL FOR SALE +1200m2 LAND ON ROBIT MOUNTAIN! in Golem, Albania
HOTEL FOR SALE +1200m2 LAND ON ROBIT MOUNTAIN!
Golem, Albania
Rooms 34
Area 3 000 m²
HOTEL FOR SALE +1200m2 LAND ON ROBIT MOUNTAIN! The hotel is located in one of the areas m…
Price on request
Hotel 1 750 m² in Golem, Albania
Hotel 1 750 m²
Golem, Albania
Area 1 750 m²
Number of floors 5
Продаётся гостиница in the recreation area. Расположена в 900 meters and пляжа, 5 meters lon…
$1,27M
HOTEL FOR SALE IN GOLEM in Golem, Albania
HOTEL FOR SALE IN GOLEM
Golem, Albania
Rooms 16
Area 871 m²
Number of floors 3
The hotel consists of 2 floors in a new building located in Golem!!! • The hotel is compo…
$1,65M
