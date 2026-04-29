Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Southern Albania
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses in Southern Albania, Albania

;
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
Bungalow House With Sea View And Private Garden For Sale In Vlore, Albanian Riviera - Renova…
$410,066
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Southern Albania, Albania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go