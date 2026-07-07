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Townhouses with garden for sale in Southern Albania, Albania

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Vlora
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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
3 bedroom townthouse
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
Private House For Sale In Lungomare Vlora, Albanian Riviera. Lungomare is your prefered area…
$320,058
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
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Properties features in Southern Albania, Albania

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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