Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Southern Albania
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Monthly rent of offices in Southern Albania, Albania

Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
🆕🏢 BUSINESS PREMISES (OFFICE) FOR RENT NEAR THE MOSCOW, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🆕🏢 BUSINESS PREMISES (OFFICE) FOR RENT NEAR THE MOSCOW, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
🆕🏢 BUSINESS PREMISES (OFFICE) FOR RENT NEAR THE MOSCOW, VLORA 🏷 Price: 250 Euro / Month …
$290
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Realting.com
Go