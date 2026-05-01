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Penthouses with garage for sale in Southern Albania, Albania

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Saranda
8
Vlora
20
Bashkia Sarande
8
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2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Saranda, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Floor 5/6
Urban Verde Residence 13 Apartament available,2-bedroom apartments and 1-bedroom apartments…
$287,811
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Saranda, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 6/6
Urban Verde Residence 13 Apartament available,2-bedroom apartments and 1-bedroom apartments…
$320,687
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Properties features in Southern Albania, Albania

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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