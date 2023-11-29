Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Commercial
  4. Southern Albania
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Southern Albania, Albania

сommercial property
36
Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office in Vlora, Albania
Office
Vlora, Albania
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/8
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€42,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir