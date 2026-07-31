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Villas in Qerret, Albania

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3 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bashkia Puke, Albania
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bashkia Puke, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 202 m²
Floor 3
Plazhi i Qerretit eshte nje nga atraksionet me te kerkuara per pushime dhe jo vetem ne vere …
$1,09M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa in Golem, Albania
Villa
Golem, Albania
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Land + Two-Storey Building in Qerret Village, Kavaja 💶 Price: €320,000 📐 Land …
$372,656
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Golem, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Golem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villas for sale in Qerret, near the pine trees Discover an exclusive complex of vi…
$469,942
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Agency
Al Imobiliare
Languages
English
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