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Studio apartments in Qerret, Albania

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5 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kcire, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kcire, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
A studio apartment with sea views is for sale in the Qerret neighborhood. The total area is …
$53,506
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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1 room studio apartment in Golem, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 13
Studio Apartment — Layout A-005 (Tiktaalik Residence) Total apartment area (Sip. ndërtimi…
$86,877
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5
A studio apartment in the Mali I Robit neighborhood is for sale in a new building. This luxu…
$97,013
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
✅ Price: 53,015 Euro ✅ Location: Golem ✅ Total area: 46.1m2 ✅ Net area: 40.1m2 ✅ Shared area…
$61,915
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/6
🏝 Blue Horizon — Your Private Haven by the Sea! Dreaming of life by the sea, where every …
$66,117
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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