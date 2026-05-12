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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Qender Vlore, Albania

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Sherishte, Albania
3 bedroom house
Sherishte, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
House With 2 Floors And Private Yard For Sale In Vlore Albania. Are you tired from the bustl…
$294,825
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
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Properties features in Qender Vlore, Albania

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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