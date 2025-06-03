Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Qender Vlore, Albania

1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Kanine, Albania
2 bedroom house
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
🔑🏘 FOR SALE PRIVATE HOUSE + LAND IN THE CENTER OF KANINË, VLORA. 💰 Price: 195,000 euros /…
$221,693
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
