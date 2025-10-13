Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Central Albania
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Shop

Monthly rent of shops in Central Albania, Albania

Tirana
6
Tirana Municipality
6
6 properties total found
Shop 102 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 102 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
Shop for sale on Myslym Shyri street corner. The space covers an area of 102 square meters a…
$2,329
per month
Shop 200 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 200 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 9
A modern store with a total area of 266 m² is for rent, functionally divided: • 130 m² on t…
$5,824
per month
Shop 30 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 30 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 10
The shop is located by the secondary road, on the ground floor of a new building. It is suit…
$699
per month
Shop 121 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 121 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 6
Japim me Qira Ambient Komercial prane Brrylit, ne Bulevardin Zhan Dark. Ambienti ka nje sipe…
$1,281
per month
Shop 63 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 63 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 5
Shop for rent on the street side of Durres. The shop has a 63 m² space, half located in the …
$815
per month
Shop 50 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 50 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
✅ Price: 35,000 Leke/Month ✅ Location: Kinostudio, Tirana Shop for rent in an excellent loc…
$363
per month
