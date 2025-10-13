Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of restaurants in Central Albania, Albania

Restaurant 195 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 195 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 195 m²
Bar Lounge for Sale – Fresk, Tirana Excellent investment opportunity in a developing area! …
$2,329
per month
Restaurant 69 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 69 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 8
The premises are located on the ground floor of a new building at the entrance of Rr Rrapo H…
$874
per month
