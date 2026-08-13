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Residential properties for sale in Pogradec, Albania

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1 property total found
House in Pogradec, Albania
House
Pogradec, Albania
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$455,057
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Agency
Habita
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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